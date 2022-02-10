Today marks two months since the deadly tornado struck Hopkins County, and people, especially children are just now starting to reach out for professional help to process what happened, an important step in starting the healing process.
According to the Community Mental Health Centers supported by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, children who lived through the December 2021 tornadoes may feel trauma for years if it is not addressed. Families are encouraged to seek help to get their children the proper help that they need.
As schools reopen, the stressors continue, it does not just go away. Some displaced students now live so far away from their school district and do not have transportation they are not able to attend. Some students who can get to school now sit among many empty desks where their friends once sat.
Mental health professionals in Kentucky state that children often look to their parents/ caregivers for support and to learn on how to cope with these types of traumatic events. As a parent, it if good to listen to your children, understand their feelings and reassure them that it is okay to feel this way and that together things will get better.
Some other tips provided include:
- Create a stable environment by setting a regular routine
- Find ways to be present, connect and spend time together doing something fun
- Remind children that they are safe
- Focus on the good, identify strengths and successes
- Ask children about their feelings and let them open up, listen to their answers
- Allow and encourage children to ask questions when they don’t understand something, explain what happened clearly and make sure they understand.
- Reduce negative media exposure
- Most importantly, remember that you are not alone. There are many support groups throughout the state and nation who are here to help and provide assistance and guidance.
Here is Hopkins County, the crisis line number to call is 877-473-7766, or text: CONFIDE to 839863 for youth or RESPOND to 839863 for adults.
- The American Red Cross uses professional therapists to meet all survivors’ emotional needs in the aftermath of a disaster. Call 800-733-2767 (or 800-Red-Cross) to be connected to someone in your area.
- Family Resource Centers and Youth Services Centers: Your child’s school has valuable resources in the Family Resource Centers in elementary schools and Youth Services Centers in middle and high schools.
- The Kentucky Crisis Text Line: To reach a volunteer crisis counselor, text KY to 741-741.
For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/ disaster/4630
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.