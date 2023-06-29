Colonel 1

Dawson Springs resident Kara McKnight, left, helps Governor Andy Beshear, right, present the Kentucky Colonels award to Melisa Voges, the park manager for Pennyrile State Resort Park. Beshear said Voges is someone who has lead by example and has lived out the Kentucky values everyday since the tornado hit. “She and her team housed survivors at Pennyrile, served them three hot meals a day and maybe most important, listened to those that needed to tell their story,” he said. “She helped folks turn the page and get a fresh start.” The Kentucky Colonel award is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger