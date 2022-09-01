Although nothing major has happened involving COVID-19 during the last year, Hopkins County and Kentucky have seen spikes in the number of positive cases. Currently the county is in the red.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the good news is while we have had spikes, the hospitalizations have been lower than previous spikes.
“That is due to vaccination,” she said. “People are doing better if they are vaccinated.”
According to the state COVID-19 website, as of Aug. 26, Hopkins County has 597.5 cases per 100,000 residents, a 30.92% positivity rate, and 6.6% of inpatient beds were used by COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said COVID-19 cases continue to spread in Kentucky, with a small increase in reported cases.
“The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has remained stable,” he said. “However, there has been a small increase in the number of patients receiving intensive care.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital had 11 COVID-19 positive patients as of Tuesday, with two in the Critical Care Unit.
“This is a little less than it has been recently, but it is staying fairly steady in this number range,” she said. “We have seen small increases over time with hospitalizations, but the number of positive tests in the community grew significantly over the last several weeks.”
Beach said the majority of the positive cases being reported are from school age children.
“That is the only group we are working with individuals on isolation, and working with the school system to try to keep the illness down in the schools, but we are having a large number of children that are positive every day,” she said.
Beach, Quinn, and Beshear encourage people to get vaccinated if they are not already.
Quinn said both Moderna and Pfizer have submitted updated vaccines for approval to keep up with the variants.
Beach said there will also be a new vaccine using old technology, called NOVAVAX. She said it is the same technology that other vaccines have used in the past.
“We will be getting some of those at the health department,” she said. “It is only for people who have not been vaccinated from COVID at all.”
Beach said vaccinations have helped keep the death rates and hospitalization rates down.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, call the Health Department at 270-821-5242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.