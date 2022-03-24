For fans of hunting and fishing, or just the outdoors in general, an exciting new opportunity has arrived in Hopkins County that might be offering just what you are looking for.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife recently acquired two adjacent pieces of land totaling roughly 1,800 acres through separate donations to form the new Harris-Dickerson Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Although the property officially opens on April 1, the gates were open on Wednesday and guests were being allowed inside.
According to KDFW, this will provide additional recreational possibilities for fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in Hopkins County.
The area is about seven miles east of Madisonville, along Highway 70. The property previously belonged to Hopkins County Coal, and the new entrance to the WMA is one of the familiar HCC gates located just west of the Pond River.
The WMA will include frontage on the Pond River as well as wetland habitats. In addition to the Pond River frontage, there are two large lakes and nine ponds, totaling 339 acres. Department staff will be surveying the bodies of water this spring to evaluate existing fisheries and to create a management plan. Two boat ramps will be available once the WMA opens, and additional ramps will open as the road infrastructure improves.
The 700-acre-plus tract includes hardwood trees that were planted as a part of the wetland restoration project, which will provide great opportunities for turkey, rabbit, squirrel and deer hunting.
Although there is a narrow gravel access road to allow visitors to reach three existing parking areas and two boat ramps, access to the new WMA will be largely limited to walk-in and boat-in access from the Pond River, to start, and it will expand from there as access points are worked on and improved. Signage and parking areas will continue to be worked on as well. For more information and updates on this project be sure to visit fw.ky.gov.
According to Kevin Kelly, Chief Communications Officer for the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources,
“Over one-third (37%) of licensed resident hunters use public lands to hunt in Kentucky,” he said. “The estimated economic impact of public hunting lands in Kentucky is $182 per acre per year. A substantial proportion of nonresident visitors also use public lands and waters for hunting, fishing and boating in Kentucky because of their accessibility.”
This project was made possible due to the donation agreement of the southern tract from Hopkins County Coal, which received final approval this past October 2021. This agreement takes care of the wetland conservation requirements under the U.S. Clean Water Act.
