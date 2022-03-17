After two years of dealing with COVID-19, there is finally a break between variants that is giving health officials hope that the end may be close.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said no one knows if the country is at the point where the pandemic stage is over and the endemic stage begins.
“Scientists are hopeful that we are closer,” she said. “It remains to be seen if the virus will still have the opportunity and ability to mutate enough to have another variant result that could cause significant disruption and harm.”
She said right now health officials don’t know if COVID-19 will need to have an annual vaccine like the flu or if it will be ever-present.
As of March 11, the Kentucky COVID-19 website has Hopkins County labeled as yellow, which means the community risk of COVID-19 is medium.
The state advises residents in yellow counties to stay up to date on vaccinations, wear a well-fitted mask indoors, stay home when sick, follow isolation and quarantine guidance, and talk to a healthcare provider about preventative treatments.
As of Monday, the state’s weekly positivity rate was at 4.17%. This number is based on a seven-day rolling average.
Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach said they will no longer be posting the weekly COVID-19 numbers for the county because there are so few positive cases.
“We have only been having one or two per day,” she said. “Friday we had a day with zero.”
Gov. Andy Beshear also had good news in his weekly updates on Monday. He said the state’s positivity rate is continuing to decline, with a decrease each day during the past week.
“The top line today is that while we still have some struggles, things continue to move in the right direction, and they are continuing to move at a regular pace,” he said.
Beshear is also pausing his weekly COVID-19 news conferences but said he will continue to keep Kentuckians informed of the virus as needed.
“We know so much more about the virus and how to fight it. In many ways, it has become a part of our daily lives,” said Beshear. “If today is the last update we give, living with COVID is not ignoring COVID. It is having the information to be empowered, to make the right decision, and to protect ourselves.”
Quinn said thinking that COVID-19 is gone is incorrect, but with omicron, the average person seems to experience less severe symptoms.
“As we learn to live with COVID, it is important that we continue with the behaviors that we have learned can help to lessen the spread of this virus,” she said.
Continuing to stay home and out of the public when feeling sick and practicing good hand hygiene, along with wearing masks around the vulnerable population, will continue to help.
The hospital still requires universal masking for everyone in the facility, including visitors, and they still have reduced visitation.
“We are reviewing these areas and actively having discussions with the organizations that oversee these regulations, so continue to watch our website and social media platforms for any changes that may be made,” said Quinn.
Data on the vaccine has continued to show positive results in terms of efficacy and safety, she said.
“We encourage those that are not vaccinated to consider re-evaluating now that more data is available,” said Quinn.
To make an appointment for a vaccine, booster, or pediatric vaccine dose, contact the Baptist Health Deaconess Family Medicine Residency at 270-825-6680. The Urgent Care clinics in Madisonville and Powderly are open for COVID-19 testing.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
