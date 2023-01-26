Once home of the Nortonville Pharmacy, one Nortonville business is now a new coffee shop, as of last week. ‘Fill My Cup’ is excited to be open and serving the community, according to owner Gracie Pennington.
“We look forward to this endeavor, sharing the love of Jesus with our community, while serving coffee and baked goods,” Pennington said.
Fill My Cup, located at 102 Greenville Road in Nortonville, opened just last week and they have already had to close early a few times because they have sold out of certain items.
“Business has far exceeded our expectations so far, we are very blessed. Our name comes from psalms 23:5 (CEV) We immediately knew we wanted this shop to be centered around Jesus, the verse we chose talks about Jesus filling your cup until it overflows. We fill your coffee cup and hope Jesus fills your spiritual cup!”
Open Monday thru Friday from 6a.m.-2p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.- 2p.m., Pennington shares that they are happy to be able to serve the community close to home. Menu items include coffee, Lotus energy drinks, hot chocolate, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, muffins, cinnamon rolls and pastries. On certain days, when noted on their Facebook page, they will offer special breakfast and lunch options as well.
There are a lot of options in Madisonville but not too many local coffee shops and bakeries in the south end of the county. Fill My Cup hopes to fill that void.
For more information and to check out daily menu specials visit Fill My Cup on Facebook.
