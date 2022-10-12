Construction setbacks and issues have affected everyone, and the Madisonville Regional Airport projects are no different.
During the Madisonville Regional Airport meeting Monday evening, there was a long list of project updates that were discussed and questioned.
The engineering team working on the airport projects, Garver Engineering, shared updates and findings with the board. While continuing to fulfill the scope of work on these various projects, the engineers spoke on some unforeseen problems and issues that were discovered.
While completing the project punch list and walking through the site with the construction crew, the engineers shared with the board issues surrounding different projects.
Since last week, the Apron Job has become more stable and received the sod, the blanket has been laid down, and the stabilization on the site has improved. The erosion issues have been remedied, however, there are still a few spots to be completed and cleaned up. The team will be looking into more erosion control. More information to come on this.
The apron and taxiway look good, and there are no major issues. The fence is still getting finished as there have been a few hiccups with the contractor. It is expected to be finished by end of the week.
Several unforeseen issues were discovered with the Runway Job. Preliminary issues include piping that was the incorrect size, the installation had issues, and the pipe alignment was not straight being nine feet off, which resulted in additional trench excavation and additional work required. According to the engineers, there is an additional cost that the KDA is aware of, however, they are tight with their money on this job.
There were sinkholes on the pipes that are not being replaced and it was also discovered that the joints and gaskets were non-existent. Cracks of at least 15 feet were discovered in the pipes. Crews wrapped fabric around the pipe and backfilled the area so that it is functioning.
It has been recommended to potentially replace all the piping. A cost analysis will be constructed to figure out a rough estimate of this job.
According to Vice President of Garver Engineering, Ryan Sisemore, the test strip for the runway will be getting done this Friday. The main reason to perform the test is to establish the rolling pattern. They must achieve gradation and then get off of it immediately. There’s a real art to the rolling pattern, the main point of the test strip, and then implement this through the remainder of the job.
More information and details about the various projects taking place at the Madisonville Regional Airport will be released as information is received.
