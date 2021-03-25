Dawson Springs Police Officer Patrick Baker, left, has been recognized by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety for his efforts to target impaired drivers. “Impaired Driving Enforcement is important for the safety of the citizens of our community,” said Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek. “We are proud of Officer Baker and the effort he puts in to making our streets safe.”
Baker's efforts recognized
jgarrett@the-messenger.com
