This will be the first time ever that the Hopkins County Public Library will be hosting a henna class, and it is already almost at capacity. The class is limited to 20 participants, and it is free, you just have to register to hold your seat.
“We’ve never hosted a henna class before, it’s definitely off the beaten path from the other things we do,” said Shanna Turner, the Children and Young Adult Services and Outreach Coordinator for the library. “ We are looking forward to it, I think we only have four spots left.”
Host JessiKay will be coming from Louisville to teach the history of henna as well as provide some hands on fun, teaching how to apply this beautiful body art which lasts roughly 7-10 days.
Seats are limited, please be sure to RSVP with the library to hold your place no later than June 30. The class will take place July 1, from 10a.m.-1:30p.m. at the library.
There will be some time after for some henna designs by JessiKay for $20-45 or henna cones for purchase to take home. To RSVP, please email jessikayhenna@gmail.com for your15 minute time slot to have a hand or forearm piece done by JessiKay.
The designs range from $20-$60, and a $10 deposit holds your spot on the list. If there are available spots day of there could be a possibility for walk-in appointments but there is no guarantee of getting something day of without a deposit.
For more information be sure to visit the Hopkins County Public Library Facebook page or reach out to JessiKay directly with the email provided.
