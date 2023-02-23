Mayor Albert Jackson has some big plans for downtown Earlington, and in just a few months they may start to come to fruition.
With the audits nearly caught up, which were roughly six years behind as of last year, money will be able to be dispersed upon completion, money that is needed to get started on various projects to gentrify and clean up downtown.
Every city in Kentucky is required to be audited annually. Once a city gets behind on those audits, the state place certain restrictions the use of some state funding for projects.
“April is still the timeline for the audit to get done,” Jackson said. “Everything is in place, we can almost touch it. We just need to stay diligent about everything that we have going on, this is going to push our city forward.”
One of the first things on the list, Jackson shared that they will need to acquire multiple properties in order to get the walking trail cleaned up. All of the current property owners are in support.
The trail is located beside the local KU building and crosses over the city creek on both ends. It’s currently about 1/3 mile per lap.
According to Jackson, it’s a few properties adjacent to the walking trail that he is hoping to acquire in order to make the project into what the city envisions. Council members are hopeful that within the next month they will have all properties needed so that they can move forward to the next step.
Currently, the trail is damaged. The wooden structures on the bridge need refinishing as well as other structural improvements. It is lacking adequate seating or any other amenities that citizens would enjoy.
“My goal is to fully revitalize downtown into an area that offers a variety of opportunities for all of our citizens. Fitness park, walk trail, basketball court, fire pit, covered sitting areas, food truck park, new businesses and free public WiFi. Earlington is unique in its design which allows us to connect each area through downtown. I have the vision now the work must be done in order to make the vision a reality.”
The total cast of that project would be around $70,000 when all the playground, equipment, fitness area and other equipment is accounted for, but could be more depending on a few factors. This will be possible thru grant money, that once the audit is finished, the city will be ready to get the ball rolling.
