As if the devastation of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado and the loss of the ball fields at the beloved Dawson Springs City Park were not enough, the Dawson Springs Youth League (DSYL) has suffered another heartbreaking setback as organizers discovered that nearly $14,000 in equipment, all of which was donated last year to replace what was lost in the tornado, has now been reported stolen.
DSYL announced last Saturday that they would be extending registration through Friday in hopes of gaining a few more players—especially in the 8U and 12U baseball and 10U softball divisions.
On Sunday, league president Jordan Dalton traveled to King’s Storage Units in Kuttawa to get equipment out of storage so that practices could get started. Upon arrival, he discovered that someone had “broken into” the unit “and stole everything—they left nothing.”
“The Good Sports Initiative out of Boston, Mass. has donated more than $32,000 of new baseball pants, gloves, bats, and helmets—with most of it being brand-new,” Dalton said. “They donated 800 pairs of baseball pants, and so we were able to provide the entire league with pants last season at no cost to our families.”
Now its all gone.
“The folks out of Boston are working on an itemized statement of the donations they’ve made for us,” Dalton informed.
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White and his deputies are on the case.
“At this time, it’s estimated that the Dawson Springs Youth League had approximately $14,000 of equipment and other goods stored in the unit,” said Sheriff White. “We’re asking people to keep their eyes open, as these goods were probably stolen to resale.”
The DSYL hosted a coed softball tournament last season as a fundraiser, and White was one of the players.
“It’s nice to have a familiar face working with us on this,” Dalton said.
“There were a total of four storage units targeted, at some point between January and Sunday,” said White. “The incident wasn’t reported initially, because the other three units were just rummaged through—nothing was taken.”
White believes the perpetrators thought they hit “pay dirt” once they stumbled upon the DSYL’s unit, “especially given this time of year,” he said. “For somebody to do this after all the park, league, and children of Dawson Springs have been through…I really just don’t believe they knew it was Dawson Springs.”
Dalton did turn a lead over to the LCSD, one he received from a private citizen who resides between Eddyville and Fredonia.
“We believe whoever did this was heading in the direction of Fredonia, because we had a super nice guy find a box of our brand new helmets in the ditch in front of his house,” he said. “The shipping label with our address was still on the box, and he reached out to make sure the helmets were returned to us.”
Another casualty of the tornado was all of the storage units located within the boundaries of Dawson Springs. Since they were blown away, local storage units are scarce, which was the reasoning behind the storage of the DSYL’s large amount of equipment in Lyon County.
“The owner of the storage unit was nice enough to let us use a unit until we had a place rebuilt to store our things,” said Dalton.
“I just want our stuff back,” he said. “I don’t care if they are prosecuted—if they can just leave it somewhere and let us pick it up—I’d be good with that.”
“Due to this incident, we’re going to have to spend our money on equipment instead of rebuilding our fields in town,” he concluded.
The 2023 season will once again be conducted at Princeton’s City/County Park, with the exception of the tee ball leagues. The City Park Board, with permission from the Dawson Springs City Council, voted to allow the tee ball leagues to hold games and practices in the vast outfield at Riverside Park.
Anyone with leads in regards to the stolen merchandise is encouraged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department at (270)388-2311 or submit a tip anonymously at https://www.lyonsheriff.com/report-a-crime.html.
