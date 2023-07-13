As the Madisonville Regional Airport continues to grow and expand its services, activities at the facility have really taken off, seeing a more than 200% increase in take-offs and landings since this time last year.
In May, the Airport Board approved the purchase of Virtower, a virtual operations tracking program that records all activities at the airport. Airport manager Emily Herron presented the board with the first official report from the program during the board’s monthly meeting this week.
“I only did it for June because we did not have Virtower the entire month of May,” she said. “Our operations are really growing, and we are capturing everything that is happening on the airfield.”
Last June, the airport saw 360 operations, this year it had 1,184 operations. Herron said every take-off and landing is considered an operation.
Virtower helps the staff keep a more accurate record of the number of airplanes that come through the airport, which Herron stressed is very helpful when applying for grants.
In other business, Scott Rice, an engineer with Garver USA, updated the board on the airfield lighting project. He said the project has been in a general holding pattern while waiting for the grant from the FAA, but he is expecting that to come this week.
Now that the contractors have been chosen, he said the letter of proposal for the project is being drafted for Airport Board President Jimmy Riddles’ signature.
“Once we have that going, I would expect two months once we get the contract in place to start seeing work start,” said Rice.
Herron updated the airport board on several other projects during her report. The grassy area they plan to use for aircraft parking has improved with the drain tiles that were installed, and they are planning to seed the area in the fall to help build up the root bed.
West Side logging is waiting for the ground to dry out before tackling some of the brush and tree removal on the property.
As for the new hangers, Herron told the board that the epoxy floors should be going in soon, and seating out front will be completed this week. The door frame should be delivered this week and installed immediately.
“If all goes well the doors should be installed by next week,” she said.
Pollard and Sons will be doing the ditch work out front to make the front of the airport more inviting, and the start date for that should be sometime this week.
Herron also updated the board on different events they had and are planning. She said they had about 65 kids show up for Young Eagles Day on June 10. They had 150 kids registered, but not everyone showed up.
“Hopefully, if we do this in the future, we can streamline some of our registration,” she said.
They are also planning for the Movie Night at the Airport on Oct. 6 to watch Top Gun Maverick. They will also have a Wings Over Western Kentucky airshow on Oct. 7.
“One of the cool things we are hoping to get going is the B25 that is coming, we have been in conversations to offer free rides for WWII veterans,” said Herron. “They may also do paid rides for the public.”
In other news, the airport board:
• heard the Kubota tractor, bush hog, and snow blade they approved for purchase at the last meeting was bought for $74,000 and should be delivered next week.
• was told the airport will soon own two tugs, a smaller one and a larger one, to help move airplanes in and out of the hangers.
• heard an update on options for an antenna to expand wifi into the hangers. The City of Madisonville employee who was looking into it took another job, so Herron said they will need to work with someone else on the project.
• heard that Herron and the attorney are looking into land leases to present to the board.
• was told they bought 8,458 gallons of Low Level fuel in May and sold 3,419.3 in May and 3,581.3 in June. The airport bought 7,519 gallons of Jet A fuel in June and sold 2,555.2 in May and 2,107.7 in June.
• heard from Treasurer Mark Metcalfe that the finances are in good shape. They are ahead of the budget they approved.
The next meeting of the Madisonville Airport Board will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at the airport terminal building.
