As the Madisonville Regional Airport continues to grow and expand its services, activities at the facility have really taken off, seeing a more than 200% increase in take-offs and landings since this time last year.

In May, the Airport Board approved the purchase of Virtower, a virtual operations tracking program that records all activities at the airport. Airport manager Emily Herron presented the board with the first official report from the program during the board’s monthly meeting this week.