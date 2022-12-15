This year, Dec. 10 held a lot of meaning for people in Dawson Springs and Hopkins County.
For some, the day brought renewed sadness, while others were thankful for how far they had come in the year.
On Dec. 11, 2021, the people of Hopkins County woke up to destruction, homes gone, and lives lost.
Governor Andy Beshear told the crowd gathered in Dawson Springs on Saturday that his second stop on Dec. 11, 2021, was Dawson Springs.
“I was just like countless other Kentuckians trying to call his cousins, his loved ones, making sure they were still alive,” he said. “In the end, across Kentucky, we lost 81 children of God.”
Dawson Springs lost 19 the night of the tornado.
“I know in a town this size losing just one person is tough, but losing what you collectively lost and what we did as a state, is even harder,” said Beshear. “Those families have been through so much, and they are still grieving. I know this community and the state continues to stand with them.”
Immediately after the tornado, people from across the United States and overseas were helping Dawson Springs and Hopkins County clean up and rebuild.
Bishop William Medley, with Catholic Charities USA, which serves all of western Kentucky, started receiving donations to help tornado survivors and got a call from the Diocese that they were sending $1 million to help.
“On that day, our Catholic Charities had two employees, now we have 18 because we began to hire caseworkers to work with individual families,” he said. “It is wonderful to know that when tragedy occurs, people, not just here, but all over the nation and all over the world, take note.”
Melinda Grace, the admin for the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group, said as they moved through the recovery phase of the disaster, it became clear that the process was so much bigger than one person, one organization, one county, and even one state.
“All of the active partnerships on the local state and national level contributed to the success of the recovery of Hopkins County,” she said.
Some of those partners include Mid-Continent Steel and Wire, Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, Catholic Charities, Team Kentucky, The Home Depot, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Benjamin Moore, and so many others.
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said it was unbelievable the number of people who came to help after the tornado and those still helping.
“It is because of these people. It is the people that showed up [that are helping us rebuild],” he said.
