The city of Madisonville announced on Tuesday that it would cease operating its Go Madisonville mass transit system at the end of the current fiscal year, leaving residents who rely on the program to get around town looking for a new form of transportation as of July 1.
The program was created in early 2017 as a partnership between the city of Madisonville and PACS. The city used a $90,465 federal matching grant to establish the transit system, including purchasing the busses, while PACS provided the staffing.
Go Madisonville Transit was established with the goal of serving 5,000 passengers per year. That goal was reached in only four months, and by the services one-year anniversary the program had provided rides for over 18,000 passengers.
But what started as a popular service, according to the city, has seen a large down turn in recent years.
Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton said that city council members recently met with PACS, where they learned that the status of Go Madisonville had become unsustainable.
“PACS expressed concerns that ridership numbers were too low to be able to buy new busses and continue to staff the service,” Cotton said. “They told the council that if they had known the current numbers before the program started, they never would have helped create the service.”
He said, however, that he hopes the public is aware that PACS will continue to offer rides to customers around the community, it just will no longer be as a bus.
“PACS told us that most of the people using the bus routes are already eligible for PACS transportation,” he said.
In addition to offering rides to those who are Medicaid eligible, PACS also has a paid public transportation option. Instead of waiting at a bus stop, those looking for rides will need to call ahead and schedule a pick-up at 270-821-3232.
PACS costs $3.75 for the first three miles, and $1.25 per mile for each additional mile.
That will mean a significant increase for paid customers needing a ride. Go Madisonville charges just $2 for one-way trips on its schedule routes. The service also offers $8 weekly passes and $25 monthly passes. Those options will no longer be available at the end of June.
The closure comes just months after the unannounced closing of Blue Dot Cab, Madisonville largest taxi service.
“It was a hard decision for the council,” said Cotton. “They don’t want to take services away from the community, they want to keep adding things. But when PACS tells you the service is not sustainable, its hard to argue with that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.