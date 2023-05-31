Go Mad Transit Logo.png

The city of Madisonville announced on Tuesday that it would cease operating its Go Madisonville mass transit system at the end of the current fiscal year, leaving residents who rely on the program to get around town looking for a new form of transportation as of July 1.

The program was created in early 2017 as a partnership between the city of Madisonville and PACS. The city used a $90,465 federal matching grant to establish the transit system, including purchasing the busses, while PACS provided the staffing.