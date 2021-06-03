Dawson Springs High School conducted commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 on Wednesday, May 26, as 45 graduates were awarded high school diplomas, while Senior Dylan Dawson also received an Associate of Applied Science degree from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
Valedictorian Dylan Dawson, Salutatorian Landon Pace, and Class President Logan McKnight delivered addresses to those in attendance.
Honor Graduates obtaining a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher were recognized just before diplomas were presented. Those honor students were: Dylan Dawson, Landon Pace, Brooke Adams, Linsey Hoard, Chancie Robinson, Jaidan Hunter, Wesley Oden, Cydney Collins, Will Simons, Logan McKnight, and Caleb Garrett.
Other members of the Class of 2021 receiving diplomas were: Jaden Ausenbaugh, Lexy Blanton, Jacob Brasher, Michael Burgess, Ricky Camplin, Jackson Creekmur, Harrison Davis, Aubree Duncan, Mattie Fain, Amber Ford, Skyler Garrison, Colton Henry, Nicholas Hensley, Caden Hickerson, Ethan Jones, Tyler Mathis, Carlton McCuiston, Emily Melton, Angel Mendoza, Shaley Menser, Logan Nosbusch, Ian Overfield, Michael Regan, Aaron Robinson, Chloe Shrum, Joseph Shuck, Austin Skinner, Savannah Smith, Ivory Tackett; Megan Teague; Michelle Teague, Kara Trover, Kieran Varni, and Vanessa Williams.
Several graduates were awarded scholarships during the ceremony.
Those earning scholarships were: Wesley Oden-William B. Groves Family Scholarship; Jaidan Hunter-Dawson Springs Education Association, Roy McNeely Memorial/Rotary Club, Bill Outland Memorial, Dawson Springs Parent-Teacher Organization, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes/Bennie Mouser scholarships; Jackson Creekmur-Music Central and Steele Family scholarships; Logan McKnight-Dawson Springs Band, Ermel Beshear & Woodruff McGregor Memorial, Purdy’s Construction, Western Kentucky University Academic Merit, and Noel Terry Memorial/Rotary Club scholarships; Colton Henry-Dawson Springs Band Scholarship; Dylan Dawson-R.A. Belt Memorial/Rotary Club, Business & Professional Women’s Club, Lowella Lowery Memorial, Joseph William & Mary Louise McGregor Memorial, Independence Bank, University of Kentucky ($60,000) and David Barnett Memorial scholarships; Landon Pace-David Barnett Memorial, LGE/KU Foundational, and University of Kentucky Provost ($20,000) scholarships; Brooke Adams-David Barnett Memorial Scholarship; Linsey Hoard-David Barnett Memorial Scholarship; Chancie Robinson-David Barnett Memorial, Randall Oliver Memorial, and Christian McChesney Memorial scholarships; Cydney Collins-Paul & Mary Frances Stevens Memorial, Elizabeth Purdy Memorial, and Lipscomb University Merit ($56,000) scholarships; Amber Ford-Danny Brown Memorial and Betty Chaney Memorial scholarships; Carlton McCuiston-Larry Todd Memorial and Tim Frost Memorial scholarships; and Chloe Shrum-Neal Shipp Memorial and Western Kentucky University scholarships.
