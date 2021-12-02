As Todd Marshall began his second year as principal of Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School, he described his vision of the #LivePurple initiative.
“As we ‘live purple,’ we will continue with our tradition of success and embrace all that the Dawson Springs Schools and the community have to offer — whether that be by getting involved in school activities, community activities, or working in the school or community,” said Marshall. “Embrace that Dawson Springs is a special place to live and to attend school, with a rich tradition that we are proud of.”
In short, “Never be ashamed or afraid to say you are from Dawson Springs,” Marshall concluded.
The community lost one of its native sons, Logan McKnight, on Nov. 24. The DSHS Class of 2021 lost its president — its fearless leader — from injuries sustained in a car accident the night before.
As the community and a legion of Panthers past and present grieve, McKnight’s most prominent attribute has been mentioned time and time again — his love for roots, his hometown, his family. He never met a stranger and he considered his friends as family — even calling his classmates “my brothers and sisters” in his presidential address at commencement exercises in May.
The #LivePurple spirit was not lost on McKnight, especially during his athletic career competing in four sports the majority of his student career at Dawson Springs.
“Everytime I suited up and put ‘DSHS’ across my chest, I would always compete and show everyone around me that I gave 110%,” he said during his graduation speech.
Rhonda Simpson, athletic director and McKnight’s cross country coach, witnessed this firsthand.
“Logan led by example and worked hard every day because he had a tremendous desire to excel,” said Simpson. “He was especially relentless as a basketball player.”
“He was a young man of character, and the same work ethic that made Logan a good athlete also made him a strong student,” Simpson continued. “Logan displayed the leadership and work ethic that every coach hopes for from their athletes.”
At dusk on Wednesday night, Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School was all aglow in traditional Panther purple lighting, in memory of McKnight and in honor of Landon Pace, Tyler Hale, and their families. Pace and Hale were injured in the accident that claimed McKnight’s life.
According to a press release from Superintendent Leonard Whalen, Pace, a fellow member of the Class of 2021, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Hale, a junior at DSHS, has endured surgery to repair broken legs, among other injuries, and is recuperating in a Nashville hospital. He will have to undergo in-patient physical therapy at a facility closer to home once released from the current hospital.
The Dawson Springs Independent School District serves as the cornerstone of the community, and this purple hue now reminds those who call Dawson Springs home to #LivePurple in memory of McKnight, who walked the Panther walk and talked the Panther talk better than anyone.
McKnight also wasted no time becoming a Hilltopper at Western Kentucky University. His parents, Jason and Ashley, had just moved him into the Regents Hall dorm in Bowling Green in August. He was a freshman electrical engineering student at WKU.
“He certainly made an impression there as he did here in Dawson Springs,” Marshall explained.
“He was set to go to Eastern Kentucky University or the University of Kentucky, and I told him do me one favor — ’go visit WKU,’ ” said Marshall. “He wanted to be involved with athletics, and I told him what a great program WKU had for intramurals — I told him he could play basketball and baseball there and told him about the Preston Center and Athletic Complex.”
McKnight surprised Marshall after the visit to Western.
“He did the visit and when he returned, he was decked out in WKU stuff and had a gift for me,” Marshall said. “He brought me back some WKU golf balls — he was so happy to be going to WKU and I was happy for him.”
McKnight’s peers in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Living Learning Community at WKU held a candlelight vigil in his memory on Monday night, sharing stories and memories of his influence over the past couple of months. The vigil ended with a moment of silence.
This loss is not only felt by the staff and students at his schools, it is a tragic hit to the community of Dawson Springs as well.
“Logan was the future,” said Dawson Springs City Councilman Dusty Vinson. “He was and always will be that ‘Panther Pride’ we all try so hard to represent.”
Not that McKnight had to convince us that he did indeed #LivePurple each and every day of his short life, but he did give us some insight into his motivation at his graduation from high school.
“Every day I wake up to go to school, I tell myself that God put me on this Earth for a reason,” he said.
#LivePurple
