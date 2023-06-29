The United Way of the Coalfield has $28,000 in grant funding through the Heidi Badgett Fund available to youth and human service agencies.
The agencies must serve Hopkins, Muhlenberg, or Webster counties to be eligible. The deadline to apply for the funding is July 14.
Dee Padgett, interim UWC executive director, said grants will only be awarded to IRS-approved exempt organizations.
“A non-profit organization applying for the monies must submit their IRS statement showing that they are a non-profit agency,” she said.
The goal of the grant is to maximize community resources through collaboration among agencies that serve the basic health and educational needs of children ages birth to 17 years old and their families.
The grant will support projects where agencies collaborate to address the stated need, use as seed money for an innovative project with matching funds, provide funding for ongoing programs that have matching funds, and be used for capital campaigns with matching funds if the maintenance plan for the project is shown.
Padgett said all the applications are reviewed by the Heidi Badgett committee, which is comprised of individuals from Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Webster counties.
For more information or to receive a copy of the grant application, contact Dee Padgett at 270-821-3170 or by email at dee.padgett@unitedwayofthecoalfield.org. The United Way of the Coalfield is located at 1 South Main Street in Madisonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.