As Kentuckians prepare to travel this holiday season, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks drivers to be mindful and safe while driving.
In a news release, the transportation cabinet is reminding drivers that buckling up and putting their phones down is the easiest way to stay safe while traveling.
“The upcoming holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so we’re asking Kentuckians to extend their commitment to safety and health onto our roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two simple behaviors — buckle up, and put the phone down — lives will be saved.”
According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, distracted driving results in more than 50,000 crashes, more than 15,00 injuries, and approximately 200 deaths each year in Kentucky. Distracted driving behaviors include texting, emailing, and phone calls.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers.
“That’s why wearing a seat belt is the best defense against serious injuries and death,” he said. “It is your best protection against a speeding, distracted or drunken driver. A seat belt is the best way to ensure you and your loved ones make it home safely, so buckle up — day and night.”
More than half of those killed in motor vehicles are not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.
When worn correctly, a seat belt reduces the risk of death by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60% for pickup trucks, SUVs, and minivan occupants, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body like the chest, hips, and shoulders. The seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part and allows the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when crash forces are felt by the occupant.
For more information, visit http://kyhighwaysafe ty.com/.
