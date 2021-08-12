In a special called meeting Wednesday, the Madisonville City Council further discussed the request from Warrior Coal to mine within the city limits.
Maps of where the company’s proposed mining spots were at the meeting for the council and public to look at, which was requested by City Attorney Joe Evans.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the proposal showed “very few” residential houses that will be affected and those property owners have indicated their consent with the mining.
He said the rest of the areas are not in developmental areas or in areas that do not allow residential development.
Ward 3 Councilmember Adam Townsend asked Evans if it was possible to pick individual spots for approval and denial.
“What I envision doing is drafting a preliminary draft of an ordinance that will permit mining within certain sections of the city limits now that we have at least some idea of what Warrior has in mind,” said Evans. “I will fine tune that ordinance, put a couple more restrictions in it such as requiring consent of a surface owner, leaving a solid block of coal in place under any existing surface structure and things like that and then we can take a look at it.”
Townsend said some of the proposed areas border property lines and suggested a distance between should be required.
Ward 1 Councilmember Misty Cavanaugh asked about the margin of error for mining, which Evans and Cotton said Warrior was accurate of where they were mining.
“They are required to provide accurate mining maps to the Department of Mines and Minerals,” Evans said. “The draft of the ordinance I already have requires them to not only keep accurate records, but to provide to us. We can write the ordinance to prevent mining to take place within 100 to 250 feet of an existing dwelling. We can address that in the ordinance.”
Cotton reminded the council that Warrior Coal is in agreement to obtain the surface owner’s permission to mine.
“We asked that question last time,” said Evans. “That is consistent with Hanson’s existing ordinance, and we can incorporate that in as well.”
Ward 6 Councilmember Chad Menser asked about future mining proposals, to which Evans suggested the ordinance be site specific to a map attached as an exhibit.
Evans said he hoped to have a draft to the council for discussion within a week to 10 days.
