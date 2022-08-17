The Dawson Springs City Council met in regular session on Tuesday evening, and with three items of business and a visitor, the meeting concluded in less than 15 minutes.
In old business, the council voted unanimously (with the exception of council member Dusty Vinson who was absent) to deny Allen Davis’ request to build smaller homes on Pine Street. Davis, owner of Madisonville West Properties and the property on Pine Street that was the Dawson Village apartment complex before the tornado, appeared before the council in July seeking special approval to build a planned unit development of free-standing one-bedroom apartments totaling 506 square feet each. He compared his proposed development to that of Cottage Lane in Murray last month.
The city’s zoning ordinance requires those dwellings to be at least 600 sq. ft. “We’ve already told some people in town that they couldn’t,” said Councilman Mark McGregor of the rebuilding process. “I feel like if we made an exclusion for apartments, it wouldn’t be good.”
Council member Martha Woolsey also voiced her opposition to Davis’ request. “We need more than one-bedroom homes--we have families who need homes,” she said.
“It wouldn’t take that much to up another hundred square feet,” McGregor said as he made his motion to deny the request.
Mayor Chris Smiley updated the council on the status of funding for the Poplar Street bridge as the first item on the agenda under new business. “We’ve asked Matt (Watson) to help find us some grants or something to help redo that bridge,” he said. “I’ve talked to the railroad company several times--P&L--and it just wouldn’t be practical for them to do it, even though it’s our only option to cross the railroad tracks to the south side of town.”
“It looks pretty wicked,” Smiley said about the current condition of the rusted bridge. “Since it’s a railroad bridge, I don’t think the county or state will take it on.”
Smiley also asked the council to move forward with Jared Nelson’s recommendation concerning the tax rate for 2022. Nelson is a Community Development Specialist and in a letter to City Clerk Janet Dunbar, recommended an increase in the Compensating rate. “The compensating rate, by definition, is the tax rate,” explained Nelson in the letter. “If adopted, that will generate as much revenue as you received during the previous year.”
The council unanimously agreed to proceed with raising the Compensating rate to the Substitute rate. After a special-called meeting (date to be determined),this would raise the real property tax rate from 2021’s 0.418 to 0.429 and the personal property tax rate from 0.6275 in 2021 to 0.6440.
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s recent discussion about feral cats in the city was brought to the council by resident Jim Hicks on behalf of his daughter. Hicks has counted as many as 20 of the creatures within a one-block radius. “Is there an ordinance?” he asked. “If so, why isn’t it being enforced?”
Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek was present to provide clarification. “There are two ordinances in regards to strays,” he explained. “One addresses dogs while the other addresses animals running at large.”
Opalek also detailed the process his department has to take in order to get help from the Hopkins County Humane Society. “We have to catch them and transport them in our cruisers--the ones with leather seats--to Beulah where they will meet us--they will not come to Dawson Springs.”
“The county pays them to service Dawson Springs, so I’ll send a letter to Jack (Whitfield, Judge Executive) to see what can be done about this,” Smiley assured Hicks.
In his report, Opalek announced that the spelling error on the wrapping of the School Resource Officer’s cruiser was corrected on Monday. “L&W drove three hours down here to fix the mistake so that we wouldn’t have to,” he said.
