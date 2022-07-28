After dealing with COVID-19 the past two years and the tornado in December, the Dawson Springs Independent School District is ready to get back to normal.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the first day of school for students is Wednesday, Aug. 10, and the schools are back to what they consider normal.
“We are going to try to get everything out in a normal capacity,” he said.
The school does have open enrollment going on. He said they are starting to see some students who were displaced by the tornado coming back.
“Right now, we have some pretty positive numbers,” said Whalen.
Everyone has been wanting to get back to normal for quite a while, to get back to teaching without all the COVID protocols. Whalen said they still have protocols but hope to not need them in the coming year.
“We are just really excited to get students back and to try to get back to some type of normalcy if all goes to plan,” he said.
The Kentucky House passed a bill in 2021 called the Open Borders Bill, it went into effect on July 1. The bill requires school districts to create an open enrollment policy to allow non-resident students to attend the school of their choice, no matter the district. It also creates a tax credit that families can use to pay for extra education expenses for public school students.
Whalen said Dawson Springs Independent already had an agreement with Caldwell County and Hopkins County to allow students from those districts to attend Dawson and vice versa.
“The open borders just made that more publicized,” he said. “With us trying to get kids back, we just shared that and made it more available.”
For more enrollment information, visit https://www.dawsonsprings.kyschools.us/.
