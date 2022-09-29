Local residents needing to get a fingerprint background check will soon have to visit a different location as the IdentoGo service will move from its current location at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce to Diligent Insurance Group in November.
Caitlyn Dame, the administration and communications coordinator for the chamber, said the chamber decided not to renew the contract with IdentoGo in the summer. She said the new contract rate would be $5 instead of $15, and the chamber could not justify taking an employee away from chamber duties to work with IdentoGo clients.
“We told them we are sacrificing staff time having me do that full time, and it wouldn’t be worth me sacrificing that time if we are only going to be making $5 instead of $15,” she said.
The chamber was supposed to stop offering the service in August, but IdentoGo reached out to them asking to keep the service until the end of September, when they hoped to have a new location chosen and staff trained.
Dame said the chamber was excited the service was able to stay in Madisonville and glad they could offer it as long as they could.
Kathryn Melton, president and CEO of Diligent, said IdentoGo reached out to her office to ask if they wanted to be the Madisonville location. She said they have had some trouble working out training days around the different schedules but got it figured out.
The staff will be going through training in early November and plan to go live with IdentoGo on Nov. 14.
“The community really needs this service,” she said.
For more information, contact Diligent Insurance at 270-875-4355. They are located at 228 S. Main Street in Madisonville.
