As election day approaches, there are some important dates Hopkins County residents need to be aware of to vote.
One of the biggest dates is Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is the last day to register to be eligible to vote.
Jenny Menser, the Hopkins County deputy clerk, said anyone already registered to vote does not need to re-register to vote.
“This just applies to people who have just moved to the county or maybe have just become of voting age,” she said.
The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 25. On Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Hopkins County Clerks’ office will have excused in-person absentee voting at the office on 24 Union Street from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“That is for people who are going to be out of town all day for early voting and election day,” said Menser. “You do have to have a reason.”
Early voting for everyone will be at the Ballard Convention Center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 6
“You don’t need a reason for that,” said Menser. “It is called no excuse early voting.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and people can vote at their precinct location. She said a sample ballot and a list of polling locations will be in the paper running up to Election Day.
For anyone wondering where to vote, first-time voters or anyone who has moved precinct locations will get a notice in the mail telling them what their precinct is, said Menser.
“Unless they received something in the mail, their voting location is the same as last time,” she said.
For more information on the election, visit govote.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.