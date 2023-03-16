The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has advised boat title owners that there will be a slight delay in the boat registration period this year due to problems in the printing of 2023 boat tags. Boat registration requests will be accommodated at all county clerk offices starting April 3.
Although annual registration renewals are typically accepted beginning March 1, additional time is necessary for the decal vendor to reprint and deliver the tags required to complete the registration process.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said he want boat owners who opt to renew early to be aware of the temporary delay to honor their time and avoid an unnecessary trip.
“We expect to have new decals available at County Clerk offices well ahead of the April 30 registration expiration for owners to update their tags and continue enjoying the open water,” he said.
Current registrations do not expire until April 30, 2023. Every motorboat registered in Kentucky must display a valid, unexpired tag. The boat’s unique registration number and boat number are printed on certificates of registration at county clerk offices, and the tags are then peeled and placed on each side of the boat.
Due to a labeling defect, a reprint is necessary to ensure durability once exposed to water. New shipments will be delivered to each county clerk’s office.
