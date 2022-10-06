The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Chloe A. Pick, was charged, October 3, 2022, for hindering prosecution and resisting arrest.
• Lilia Tapia, was charged, October 4, 2022, for no operator’s license and failure to appear in court.
• Isreal Moreano Tapia, was charged, October 4, 2022, for license to be within possession, speeding 10mph over the limit, operating with an expired driver’s license, operating a vehicle under the influence.
