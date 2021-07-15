To some, the best part about summer is being outdoors. With that in mind, Pennyrile State Resort Park offers many activities for those who enjoy the fresh air.
A park employee said Pennyrile has a lot to offer, and it is a small environment perfect for family gatherings.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday the park will host “Astronomy Day” where school-aged children can learn about the solar system through fun activities.
Some of the activities include a guided hike through the solar system and a presentation by astronomers Jackie Mathis and Peggy Furgerson. Participants also get a chance to win a telescope and eat galaxy-themed sugar cookies.
There is a galaxy-themed craft for the kids to do as well. While the day is free, the craft does have a small fee.
Along with fun for the kids, the park also has activities for adults. There is a Backyard Patio Music Series from 6 to 8 p.m. every Saturday in July. Performers include Maggie Hollis, Jackie Mathis & the Claxtons, and Lee Dean.
No reservations are needed to attend the music series, but food cannot be brought into the event. Appetizers and menu items will be made available for those attending.
Other events taking place at the park throughout July are a Saturday of the Month Hiking Series, where a free guided hike is offered one Saturday every month. Children ages 5 and up can participate. It is recommended that those participating dress for the weather, bring a hiking stick and bug spray.
There are also moonlight-guided canoe trips on the lake, which last about two hours.
Participants are asked to bring water, bug spray and flashlights. The fee is $15 per person if they rent a canoe and $10 per person if they bring their own.
Only those 10 years old and older can participate in the canoe trip, and they have to register one week before the trip.
For more information, call 270-797-3421 or email haley.joseph@ky.gov. Information can also be found on the park’s Facebook page, Pennyrile Forest.
