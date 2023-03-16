Two former Madisonville Community College Medical Information Technology program students have followed in their coordinator’s footsteps, going on to assume the same role on other college campuses around the area.
Angela Smith, an MCC graduate of 2012, and Taylor Ladd, a graduate in 2019, both work as MIT program coordinators for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Smith works for Hopkinsville Community College, and Ladd works for Owensboro Community and Technical College.
Smith and Ladd said their time at MCC instilled their passion for their careers in higher education.
“If it wasn’t for the experience I had at MCC, I wouldn’t have continued my education past my associate’s degree,” said Ladd.
Smith said she always wanted to become an instructor.
“The support I received while working towards my degree made me want to become an instructor even more,” she said.
Savanna Garrity has been the program coordinator for the MIT program at MCC since 1998. While she has had many successful students graduate from the program, Garrity said she is proud to work with Smith and Ladd.
“It is a privilege to work with these two very bright and talented ladies, and they will add so much to the Medical Information Technology Programs at Hopkinsville and Owensboro,” said Garrity.
Garrity, Ladd, and Smith attended a curriculum meeting in early February and had the chance to catch up.
Medical Information Technology is a critical field in healthcare that involves the transformation of medical diagnoses, procedures, and other medical services into codes for the purpose of billing, insurance reimbursement, and data analysis.
Medical coding is vital to the healthcare industry as it ensures accurate and timely payment for services rendered and enables the collection and analysis of healthcare data.
Medical coders and transcriptionists continue to be in high demand for hospitals, clinics, physician offices, insurance companies, or billing agencies.
For more information on the MIT program, visit madisonville.kctcs.edu and search for Medical Information Technology under program finder.
