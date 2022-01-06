Elvis Ali is a comedian who travels all over the country performing stand up acts for free or very low cost. Ali has been spending the past few weeks in rural Kentucky performing for tornado victims and those who are in need of a good laugh.
“I tour the U.S. setting up shows at homeless shelters and other conventional venues,” he said. “The shelter shows are always free.”
Ali found out about local places to perform by contacting The Red Cross volunteers, FEMA field agents, a firefighter in Mayfield, and other community members who have shared their stories.
To date, Ali has performed at the Cayce Baptist Church, Super 8 in Mayfield, Kenlake State Resort Park and Comfort Suites in Bowling Green. All of these locations are currently housing tornado survivors. As of right now, there are no other shows scheduled, but Ali is looking to fill his calendar before heading out of town January 10.
“My act in these situations includes self deprecating humor, light-hearted jokes about organizations helping with tornado clean-up, and interacting with the crowd. I am based out of Bowling Green until January tenth, but I am willing to travel anywhere that has been affect by the tornado outbreak.”
If you are interested in scheduling Elvis Ali for a comedy show, please reach out as soon as possible via phone, 310-854-2019.
