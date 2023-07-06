Madisonville Community College President Dr. Cindy Kelley has been appointed to the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Mayorkas reconstituted the council in 2022 to provide strategic and actionable recommendations to the secretary on campus safety and security, improved coordination, research priorities, hiring, and more.
Kelley said she is honored to receive the appointment and excited to contribute to these important discussions.
“As one of the largest sectors of higher education, the community college perspective is critical in these conversations to ensure that our constituents are safe on campus and beyond,” she said.
The newly appointed members are a diverse group representing higher education associations, campus law enforcement, two-and four-year colleges and universities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, Tribal Colleges, and Asian American and Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions.
Mayorkas said leaders of the academic institutions and campus life have a great deal to offer in helping counter the evolving and emerging threats to the homeland.
“The Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council’s insights into strategic research, innovation, career development, and partnership opportunities for the Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead,” he said. “I am grateful to each of the twenty Council members I am appointing for their willingness to serve, and I look forward to receiving their guidance and recommendations.”
The HSAPC will provide advice and recommendations in response to tasks by the secretary on matters related to safety and security, including prevention, response, mitigation, recovery, and other preparedness measures; improving coordination and sharing actionable threat and security-related information like threats of violence as well as targeted violence and terrorism prevention; methods to develop career opportunities to support a 21st-century DHS workforce; and enhance and expand research opportunities, such as the DHS Science and Technology Centers of Excellence and National Security Agency joint Centers of Academic Excellence.
