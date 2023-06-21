The Dawson Springs City Council conducted first readings of nine ordinances at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening and will meet in special session on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to administer the subsequent second readings.

Ordinance 2023-05 relates to water and sewer connection charges, and the proposed amendment to Chapter 50.097 of the municipal code pertains to the installation fee. The installation fee for 3/4 inch and one inch water service will be $950, as well as $950 for four inch and six inch sewer service. In its current form, the installation fee is $450 for water service and $450 for sewer service following the same parameters.