The Dawson Springs City Council conducted first readings of nine ordinances at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening and will meet in special session on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to administer the subsequent second readings.
Ordinance 2023-05 relates to water and sewer connection charges, and the proposed amendment to Chapter 50.097 of the municipal code pertains to the installation fee. The installation fee for 3/4 inch and one inch water service will be $950, as well as $950 for four inch and six inch sewer service. In its current form, the installation fee is $450 for water service and $450 for sewer service following the same parameters.
Ordinance 2023-06 will amend the water and sewer rates. If passed at its second reading on Friday--there was no discussion at Tuesday’s meeting--the increase will be effective July 1. The amendment will raise the minimum water bill (first 267 cubic feet) 64 cents, from $16.06 to $16.70, and minimum sewer rate $1.19 (first 267 cubic feet), from $19.93 to $21.12. Customers using over 267 feet a month based on water consumption will also see an increase in both water and sewer charges.
Ordinance 2023-07 pertains to disconnection and reconnection charges for water service. The amendment to Chapter 50.100 of the municipal code will increase the disconnection/reconnection fee to $50. This increase will also be relevant to those customers who disconnect/reconnect for voluntary reasons.
Parking on Meadows Hill Drive is being revised in Ordinance 2023-08. The revision states that “No parking is permitted on the west, or right-hand side of Meadows Hill Drive, from the curb at the intersection of Poplar Street extending all the way to Buzzard Lane.” In Ordinances 2023-09 through 2023-13, properties at 1370 Industrial Park Road, 60 Industrial Park Road, 907 East Walnut Street, 135 Water Street, and 15 4-H Camp Road will be rezoned to reflect their current residential statuses.
In other news, the Council:
• proposed an amendment to the budget for 2022-23. The second reading will also occur during Friday’s special-called meeting.
• gave approval for Mayor Jenny Sewell to execute the contract on the Land and Water grant.
• accepted the Kentucky Crumb Rubber grant as recently announced by Governor Andy Beshear. The crumb rubber (crumbled rubber) will be applied to the playground at the city park once installed. “This grant has to be spent by Dec. 31,” Park Board Chairperson Tammy Workman added in her update.
• discussed entering an agreement with Peggy Woodruff of Crayon Bucket Ministries to allow her to water the neighboring “Beauty from Ashes” memorial located at 133 South Main Street.
• announced that garbage collection will occur on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week due to the July 4 holiday on Tuesday.
• allowed Sewell to execute the grant for a “Tornado Safe Room” and generators. “This is a $1.8 million project,” said Councilman Kenny Mitchell. As proposed, the safe room will be built on the lot that formerly housed the American Legion on Industrial Park Road and will hold a capacity of 500 people. The generators will help operate the City Water and Sewer System in case of disasters “such as the ice storm of 2009 and the EF-4 tornado,” said Sewell.
• received an update from Workman concerning the status of the municipal park. “We have had all of the benches we will need donated, but still lack 16 picnic tables and 15 trash cans,” she said. Any interested parties wishing to donate monies to the Dawson Springs City Park for picnic tables and/or trash cans (all plastic has already been donated towards these efforts) can contact Workman by phone at (270)836-0463 or e-mail southernbellesandnotions@gmail.com.
