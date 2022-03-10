The Women’s Club of Madisonville has held this annual fundraiser for 49 years. Although the groups’ 50th celebration will happen this year, for the first time that it will be held in the spring. This has always been a Christmas event with food, goodies and the silent auction, but unfortunately due to COVID-19, the past two year’s were canceled. This year’s event will take place Thursday, March 31, at The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
“We don’t wanna wait again,” Donna Vaughn, member of the Woman’s Club of Madisonville said. “So we’re going to do a spring auction. It will be similar to Christmas, but it will obviously be spring-themed with spring items.”
The event has been going on for a long time, according to Vaughn, and it has really evolved over the years. Each year the club looks at the community to see what the needs are, and the money raised from this event goes towards the needs.
“We support those needs through this auction,” she said. “This is one of the two big fundraisers that we have. Typically we have this every year and the Home Tour is every other year. The purpose of the Woman’s Club is to improve the community with volunteer efforts.”
In years past, this event has sold 250 tickets, and it always gets sold out. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ticket sales will be limited to 168 to provide proper spacing of tables and seating less people at each table. Due to this, Vaughn is encouraging people to get their tickets early to avoid not being able to get one.
Ticket price is $20 and that includes entrance to the event and the buffet dinner. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the live auction to follow shortly after. There will be a cash wine bar provided by the Ballard Convention Center. Some of the silent auction items include, food related items, baked goods, gift cards to local businesses, gift baskets, jewelry and more!
There are several locations throughout town where you can go to purchase a ticket. Participating stores are, Buds and Bows, The Gift Horse and Mark of Distinction. You may also go online and purchase tickets from the Woman’s Club of Madisonville’s Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.