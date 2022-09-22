Recently an A&M Wholesale sign appeared on the old VF Factory Outlet Mall building in Hanson, bringing at end to the question of what type of commercial company was moving into the structure located in front of the Hanson Walmart.
Mike Coke, a co-owner of A&M, said the company is moving from its current location, next to Popeye’s in Madisonville, to Hanson.
“We do not have enough room where we are currently located to build,” he said. “We have about three buildings now, warehouses that we are having to rent just to store product because we don’t have enough room here, so we will be able to operate more efficiently.”
When the building in Hanson became available, Coke said he and his partner, AJ Knott, jumped at the chance for more space. Coke said they are working on construction right now, so no definite date has been set for the move, but he is hoping around November.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said having a new business come into the community is always a good thing. He is looking forward to what the future brings for the new business.
Coke said they will still sell wholesale, with no retail options. They mostly do general merchandise like home décor, and interior and exterior décor.
“It is just going to be wholesale, that is what we are built for,” he said.
Coke said he appreciates all the support from the officials in Hanson, and he is sorry they will not be able to accommodate retail customers.
