This Friday, starting at 7 p.m., Lakeshore Country Club will be hosting a free social night for entire community.
Grab a babysitter and get ready for a good time. There will be karaoke, dancing, a DJ and music provided by LTD Sound and Light. You must be 21 or older to enter.
Lakeshore Country Club is located at 1000 Shamrock Drive in Madisonville.
For more information on the event please check the Lakeshore Country Club’s Facebook page.
