The Dawson Springs Board of Education went into closed session at its meeting on Thursday in order to discuss the annual evaluation of the district’s leader, Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
Board Vice Chair Tracy Overby presided over the meeting in the absence of Chairperson Vicki Allen.
Upon returning to open session, Overby read a prepared statement from Allen when announcing that the Board had given Whalen an overall rating of exemplary.
“The performance and leadership through this pandemic has been absolutely amazing — could not have asked for more,” said Allen in her statement to stakeholders.
The evaluation process of a superintendent takes place over a calendar year with standards and evidence outlined by the Kentucky School Boards Association.
“We used the model that the KSBA put out, and on standards one, three, five and seven — the ones we choose to go over for the odd-numbered years — we have rated Mr. Whalen exemplary in each one,” said Overby. “So, that’s overall exemplary.”
The KSBA defines an exemplary rating as “exceeds the standard.” Since 2021 is an odd-numbered year, the Board evaluated Whalen on standards of strategic, cultural, managerial and influential leadership.
“I just want you to know how appreciative I am to be superintendent in Dawson Springs,” Whalen said after Overby’s announcement of the board’s findings. “We’ve got a tremendous staff, tremendous team and a tremendous group of teachers.”
While delivering his monthly report to the Board, Whalen recognized the retirement of Debbie Smith effective June 30.
Smith has served 28 years most recently in the central office in the accounts payable department. A lifelong Panther, she is a 1976 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. Her sons, Jesse and Westin, are also alumni of DSHS.
“Debbie has been a big asset to our team here at the Board of Education office,” said Whalen. “She is going to be sorely missed.”
Smith’s job duties will be divided between Finance Director Amanda Almon and Crystal Davenport, who serves as Registrar for the district, according to Whalen. He also pointed out that filling Smith’s shoes will not be an easy task.
“She is just a wealth of institutional knowledge,” Whalen said.
Later in his report, Whalen announced the promotion of Brannigan Ethridge to guidance counselor effective July 1. Lori Wooton has served as guidance counselor for Panther students for 13 years and will be retiring on Oct. 31. Until that time, Wooton and Ethridge will be collaborating in order to ensure a smooth transition.
“They’ve already been working together with Lori trying to bring her up to speed on our procedures, traditions and on other things,” said Whalen.
In other news, the Board:
- discussed the monthly Teaching and Learning Report as submitted electronically by Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah. According to Cavanah, the district has not received any requests for the virtual mode of learning for the 2021-22 school year. The deadline to apply is the first week of July.
- set the flat rate of preschool tuition for students who do not qualify to $262.50 per month from August through May 2022. The increase is d
- ue to the expansion of the preschool in which students will be attending five full-days per week as opposed to four half-days as in previous years. By Whalen’s calculations, that is around $65 per week, and is less expensive than the area child care providers he has contacted.
- approved Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward’s request to carry over $12,645 to the 2021-22 school session from the current school year’s SBDM budget. The $12,645 is a lack of expenditures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ward.
- voted to allow Todd Marshall, Principal of the high school, to carry over a SBDM budget of approximately $16,986 to the next school year for instructional materials and needs, to upgrade Chromebooks in keeping with the one-to-one student and device ratio and for additional window clings to comply with the upcoming safe
- school a
- udit.
- added Aug. 2 as an official work day to the 2021-22 calendar for all certified staff in order to conduct home visits during the planned “Panther Meet and Greet” back-to-school rally. Certified staff will be compensated at their daily rate. Any classified staff utilized for the rally will receive time-and-a-half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.