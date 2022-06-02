The Madisonville flag football team will be able to compete in the National tournament in Florida this year after an undefeated year, thanks to the donations of several local community members.
TJ Gibbons, the team’s lead operator, said seeing the community support for the kid’s hard work is amazing.
“We have community leaders like Chris [McEnaney] and Nick [Lynch] that are willing to step in and help us out, so these kids’ dreams can come true,” he said.
Four teams from the Madisonville Flag Football organization qualified to play; the kindergarten through second grade Seahawks, third through fourth-grade Broncos, fifth through sixth grade Titans, and seventh through eighth grade Chiefs, said Gibbons.
The cost of registration is $500 per team. They were trying to raise $2,000, so all four teams can compete.
Chris McEnaney, with McEnaney Family McDonald’s, donated $1,500, which covers three teams. He said giving back to the youth of Hopkins County and Madisonville is just something he likes doing for the community.
“We are a community-driven business, so we love to give back,” said McEnaney.
He said it is a cool opportunity for the kids, and he wants them all to enjoy it.
“I sponsor them during the regular season,” said McEnaney. “I am from Caldwell County originally, so these towns mean a lot to me.”
The Madisonville Miners youth baseball organization is donating $500 to help the flag football teams, said Nick Lynch, one of the coaches.
The youth baseball organization is a non-profit, and when they have some extra money, they like giving back. Even though the organization is a non-profit, they also try to teach their players to give back.
“We are fortunate enough to be able to give back to the kids that need the funds also,” said Lynch.
Gibbons said the kids are excited to travel to Florida to play.
“They are all excited,” he said. “After all that time being stuck inside for COVID and the tornadoes, some of these kids were really affected by it. I think it is what they need to get back to feeling normal.”
He said he could not have done this without all the work and support the team’s coaches put in Jaquez Samuel, James Moser, and Raekwon Qualls.
The teams will play at the IMG Academy on July 22, 23, and 24.
