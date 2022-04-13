Peggy Stirsman, head of the Hopkins County Literacy Group, and her team will again be setting up tables to give out free books for the children of Hopkins County.
Typically done in March, this year the free book giveaway days for the children of Hopkins County will be next week. Regardless of the late time frame, families will be able to come and grab free books for the entire family.
“We’re not sure how many people are coming, so we are telling people for now that each child can choose one brand new book,” Stirsman said. “These are all brand new books bought from the literacy celebration funds and money that has been donated. Every child and their family can just show up and get a book.”
Giveaway dates and locations are as follows:
Monday, April 18
Mahr Park at the Danny Peyton Pavillion
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs, Library parking lot
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Inside of the Nebo Community Center
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Inside of The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Earlington General Baptist Church in the parking lot
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Hanson inside the park gazebo
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Back parking lot at the Rural King in Madisonville
3:30-5:30 p.m.
“I hope that people take advantage of everyday and bring their kids to get as many books as they can. The books are for all ages. If a parent wants a book, they can have a book.”
