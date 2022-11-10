An assortment of area businesses will be offering special deals and discounts to active duty servicemen and women, as well as veterans, this Friday in recognition of Veterans Day.
Applebee’s — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11.
Casey’s General Stores — Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on November 11.
Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.
Dairy Queen — Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free medium Blizzard on Nov. 11.
Huddle House — Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on November 11.
McDonalds — Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of choice at any participating McDonald’s restaurant from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.
Wings Etc. — All U.S. Armed Forces, active-duty personnel, and veterans a free entrée valued up to $13.99 on Nov. 11, 2022.
Ongoing deals for veterans
Cricket Wireless — Half off activations on new services for veterans and active duty. Must provide military ID or veterans card.
Tier 1 Home Inspections — $50 off a home inspection year round to veterans and active duty military.
