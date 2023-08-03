The Dawson Springs City Park Board is slowly working on improvement projects while waiting for FEMA to release the entire park.
Tammy Workman, the City Park board chairman, said the only changes to the park are the rebuilding of the two pavilions and the five barbecue pits that have been fixed. FEMA released the two pavilions over the barbecue pits because they were using the same footprint as before.
“That is the only thing in the park they have released,” she said.
Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell explained that FEMA is the last provider to help in a disaster. She said FEMA will look at all other sources before determining how much, if any, they can give to rebuild.
“We have been working through FEMA for the projects,” she said. “We have done everything they have asked us to do, and they keep asking for more.”
Sewell said the park was one of several entities covered by city insurance, and FEMA wants to make sure that any funding the park gets to rebuild is only from the portion of insurance that covers the park, not the other entities.
The December 2021 tornado tore the two pavilions off and damaged two of the barbecue pits, along with all six pit lids. Workman said all but one of the pits have been fixed, and they are hoping to fix it this year, but the park board ran out of funding.
The benches, tables, and trashcans that people donated plastic and money to make are completed and sitting on the tennis courts. She said they will add to it as more are purchased.
“We have all the benches,” said Workman. “We have all the ADA-compliant picnic tables. I think we are 10 trash cans short and around 12 picnic tables short.”
Changes have also happened to the pool at the park. She said while FEMA has not released the pool, they have allowed the park board to fill in the pool.
She said the insurance company threatened to stop covering the pool if it wasn’t made safer. Road work is being done in Dawson, so the asphalt that is being pulled up is being chipped, ground, and put in the pool so it won’t settle.
“If all goes well, that is where the new soccer field will be,” said Workman.
She said the new playground system is coming in this fall, and they are hoping to get it installed before Thanksgiving, but that all depends on FEMA releasing the park.
As for the ball fields, Workman said the board has the money to do the excavation and infrastructure work on two of the four ball fields, but can’t start until FEMA releases the park.
“If they don’t release it soon, we are not going to be able to do that because we have to get that infrastructure done and the field excavated and sewn by this fall, or we won’t be able to play on it next year,” she said. “We need at least the ball fields released and the playground. We are not asking for the whole park.”
Workman said the park board and the engineer on the project are working on new master plan documents for the park because the engineers noticed drainage issues once they started work.
“Drainage has always been an issue in the park, so we need to build it back correctly,” she said.
The new plan will be posted to the Dawson Springs City Park Rebuild Facebook page as soon as the engineer has time to work on them. Workman said he has been so busy dealing with FEMA that they haven’t had a chance to talk or plan.
To stay up to date on changes to the park, follow the city park rebuild page on Facebook.
