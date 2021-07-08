The Snow Cone Shack opened on Friday afternoon in Dawson Springs, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
It is located on Arcadia Avenue, adjacent to the town square in the former Buntin Motor Sales lot and is open seven days a week.
On Sunday through Thursday, the hours of operation are 3 to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, customers can enjoy snow cones from 2 to 10 p.m.
Five local high school students — Maddie Back, Mackenzie Creekmur, Natalee Oldham, Brylee Spurlin, and Jordan Thomas — said they are excited to have summer jobs at The Snow Cone Shack.
“The Snow Cone Shack offers 64 flavors with sugar-free options on the way,” said Spurlin.
A small snow cone sells for $3.50, while a large treat costs $4.50. When the sugar-free flavors arrive, The Snow Cone Shack will make that announcement on their Facebook page.
“At the moment, we only offer snow cones here, but what’s better than a snow cone,” Back said.
“There has been discussion of lemon shake-ups, maybe we will run those as a special later in the season,” Oldham said.
With 64 flavors, Oldham said it is difficult to choose a favorite.
“If I had to choose, my favorite flavor is the Bahama Mama, it has a tropical base and smells amazing,” said Oldham.
Creekmur said she prefers a tropical option. “My personal favorite flavor is Tropical Sunrise,” she said.
“Personally, my favorite flavor is Strawberry Daiquiri, but there are so many more amazing flavors,” Spurlin said.
“Mai Tai is by far my favorite flavor at the moment,” said Back.
Gauging by the opening weekend, The Show Cone Shack is busiest when it opens for the day. “Around 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when we are the busiest,” said Creekmur.
The employees were trained during the week before The Snow Cone Shack opened on Friday. “I got to make a few snow cones for a practice round,” said Spurlin.
During the training they took courses on hand hygiene and proper food handling, and the workers also practiced the necessary basics of good customer service by taking orders and counting back change.
“We were taught how the snow cone machine works and the list of recipes for some of the flavors,” Creekmur said. “We also learned what things needed to be done before we opened and before we closed.”
As The Snow Cone Shack ends its first week of operation, its employees are proud of the support it has received from their hometown thus far.
“My favorite part of working at The Snow Cone Shack is interacting with my community,” said Back.
“My favorite part of my job at The Snow Cone Shack is when I finish a little kid’s snow cone and their face lights up with excitement,” Oldham said. “I feel like The Snow Cone Shack is bringing some excitement to our community.”
