The Hopkins County Health Department released the following food scores through Aug. 24:
James Madison School Cafe: 100
Browning Springs School Cafe: 100
Christ the King School Cafe: 100
Applebee’s: 100
Rally’s: 100 (follow up)
Lucky Buffet: 96; pots without handles were used as scoops, lid on chest freezer needs repairing, boxes of food on floor in walk-in cooler and door on stainless cooler needs repairing.
Golden Glaze Donut Deli: 100
Papa John’s: 100
Badgett Sports Complex: 100
Dairy Queen (D.S.): 100
Subway (Charleston Road): 100
Ideal Market Deli (Princeton Pike): 100
Grace Baptist School Cafe: 100
Domino’s: 100
Jesse Stuart School Cafe: 100
