The Hopkins County Health Department released the following food scores through Aug. 24:

James Madison School Cafe: 100

Browning Springs School Cafe: 100

Christ the King School Cafe: 100

Applebee’s: 100

Rally’s: 100 (follow up)

Lucky Buffet: 96; pots without handles were used as scoops, lid on chest freezer needs repairing, boxes of food on floor in walk-in cooler and door on stainless cooler needs repairing.

Golden Glaze Donut Deli: 100

Papa John’s: 100

Badgett Sports Complex: 100

Dairy Queen (D.S.): 100

Subway (Charleston Road): 100

Ideal Market Deli (Princeton Pike): 100

Grace Baptist School Cafe: 100

Domino’s: 100

Jesse Stuart School Cafe: 100