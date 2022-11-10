One man is dead following a hit and run in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any details about the accident that occurred on Tippett Road near Hanson.
According to a release from HCSO, at 12:49 a.m. on Nov. 9, deputies were dispatched to Tippett Road in reference to an individual lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male who has since been identified as 30-year-old Zachary T. Higgins.
The investigation discovered that Higgins had been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Parts of that vehicle were discovered, although the details have not yet been made public.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
