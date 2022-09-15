While officials hoped that they could finish their investigation of Tuesday afternoon’s fire in Morton Gap after the smoke cleared on Wednesday morning, instead they were back on the scene fighting a fire that had reignited during the night. With the scene still unstable, Mayor Chris Phelps said it could be some time before the fire department is ready to issue a statement.
Although early reports said that the fire was at a sawmill, according to Phelps the facility is actually Red Rooster Ag Bedding, a company that manufactures “premium animal bedding,” mostly for poultry facilities.
“We really don’t know much at this time,” said Phelps. “I can report that all of the employees made it out and that we’ve not been informed of any injuries. That’s the most important thing right now.”
Fire fighters from multiple departments in Hopkins County arrived on the scene early Tuesday afternoon, remaining until just before 10 p.m. that night. During that time Phelps said they used an estimated 200,000 gallons of water to fight the blaze, causing a significant drop in the city’s water tower levels.
He added that fire fighters were called back to the scene on Wednesday morning as a number of small fires had reignited.
Phelps said at this point the facility seems to be a total loss, with only the framework of the building left standing.
“It is too early to say what will happen right now, but my hope is that they will rebuild,” he said. “This is a company that was doing well. Their product was in high demand, and they had been working 24/7 to fill orders. I know recently they had been hiring workers on second shift starting at around $19 per hour.”
