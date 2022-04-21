There will be a “Walk for Dawson” on April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The vent will benefit the city of Dawson Springs tornado relief, and the Dawson Springs Area Personal Services.
This is a fun walk with two offerings of either a one-mile course, or a two-mile course.
The route will begin at the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church on 101 East Walnut, in Dawson Springs. You may register day of at the church, starting as early as 8 a.m. on April 30.
There is no entry fee if you just want to walk, the fee is if you are looking to order a T-shirt. If you want a shirt you must pay via check for $20, and make it out to “Walk for Dawson”.
“We have a group of people from city of Dawson, Planters Bank, a couple of local pastors and the some of the people that help with the annual BBQ in town each July helping out for the walk,” Donnie Dunbar, Walk Organizer said. “This is just a chance to let people Look, Walk and Talk.”
“This will be a chance for some to start to heal and maybe make peace with the loss of some friends and our town, Darla Adams, Dawson Springs community member said. “Maybe even give a new look at what’s good coming. Can’t move forward without leaving the past behind. Hope to see you and your friends.”
Donations are not mandatory, but encouraged and accepted. All donations will go to the Dawson Area Personal Services and the tornado fund at Planters Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.