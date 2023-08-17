Humane 1

Hopkins County Humane Society Kennel Tech Cody Courtney holds Chandler, a four-month old adoptable male cat. Chandler is one of the cats that will benefit from the donation made by Zeke.

 Submitted photo

The Hopkins County Humane Society received a $50 donation early this month from Zeke, a local eight-year-old who sold lemonade to raise the money.

Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza said the act of kindness that led Zeke to donate the money to the dogs and cats warmed the employees’ hearts.