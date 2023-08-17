The Hopkins County Humane Society received a $50 donation early this month from Zeke, a local eight-year-old who sold lemonade to raise the money.
Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza said the act of kindness that led Zeke to donate the money to the dogs and cats warmed the employees’ hearts.
“[It] was inspirational not only to me but to the entire staff here and the volunteers,” he said. “Seeing someone who is eight years old doing everything he can to help out the homeless animals in our community speaks volumes to his character, and we are very proud of him.”
While the Humane Society has received donations before, this one was different because it came with a handwritten note from Zeke. While Zeke is not the youngest to help the animal shelter, Potenza said he is one of the youngest to donate.
He said they will follow Zeke’s request to spend the money on the cats by purchasing toys and treats.
“Zeke said the $50 was for the cats and dogs, but he likes cats the most,” said Potenza. “We wanted to put it toward toys and treats for our cats.”
He said they are always grateful for donations of any kind. Right now, they need adult dog food.
The shelter is at capacity for dogs and cats. The summer months are always busy for the shelter as people spend more time outside and report more strays. They also have more owner surrenders during the summer.
The shelter has a fundraising and adoption event this Friday and Saturday at Griffin’s Auto Sales on South Main Street.
Potenza said Friday is the adoption event where they will be accepting applications to adopt from people. The community will also get a chance to meet the dogs.
“All of the dogs we do take out to the event will be up for adoption,” he said.
Saturday will be the fundraiser, with Griffin’s hosting a corn hole tournament, with all the proceeds going to the Humane Society.
The Hopkins County Humane Society is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville and is open from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. To make an appointment or ask a question, call 270-821-8965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.