While every job in the medical field is important, most would be difficult to do without radiographers.
Dr. Joy Menser, a professor and Radiography program coordinator for Madisonville Community College, said without diagnostic images, medicine would be taken back a hundred years.
“Radiography is instrumental in not only diagnosing but detecting,” she said. “It can detect early cancer. It can diagnose so the patient can get put on the correct regimen. It plays an integral role in the medical field.”
MCC offers a two-year, five-semester Associate’s in Applied Science for Radiography.
Menser said in the first eight weeks, students are in the classroom and lab learning how to take images, practice positioning, patient care, and how to take medical histories.
“All of this is preparing them for when they start their clinical rotation,” she said. “In radiography, they spend approximately 1100 hours in the clinic facilities in the two-year program.”
During the second eight weeks of the first semester, students are still in the classroom and lab, but they also have clinical rotations with a licensed radiographer. In the second semester, students are either in the classroom or clinical, and in the third semester, which is the summer semester, students spend five days for six weeks doing clinicals.
The fourth and fifth semesters students are still doing clinicals but learn more about the physics part of the machines.
Menser said MCC Radiography students spend time at several sites during clinicals. MCC has a partnership with two sites in Madisonville, one in Henderson, the hospital in Muhlenberg County, and three facilities in Hopkinsville.
“My philosophy on that is every clinical site we have, we have for an educational reason,” she said. “I think it is important that students get equal time at every facility because each one has a unique atmosphere that the students can learn from.”
The program only accepts 16 students per cohort to give every student a chance to learn during clinical visits. Menser said the sites only have room for so many students. She is hoping to add clinical facilities in the future so the program can accept more students.
After graduating, students will sit for the national board exam. She said once students pass the national board exam, they can work in any of the 50 states or overseas.
Menser said licensed radiographers can get a job at an outpatient clinic or a doctor’s office. A lot of orthopedic doctors have x-ray machines. They could work in a hospital from trauma 1 to a trauma 3.
Even some factories employ radiographers like GE Aviation and the dynamite plant in Graham, Kentucky. She said GE radiographers check to make sure the parts were assembled correctly, and the dynamite plant uses it to make sure there are no gaps once the dynamite is assembled.
The Radiography program is currently taking applications for the fall 2023 cohort. The deadline to apply is May 1. Students are required to attend a pre-admission conference for their application to be reviewed. The next one is on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. in the Allied Health Building.
For more information on the Radiography program at MCC, visit https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/ and search for Radiography. Anyone interested can also reach out to Dr. Joy Menser at 270-824-1744 or email joy.menser@kctcs.edu.
