Terri Whitfield, center, Spike, right, and Linda Probasco, left, members of the American Legion Post 6 and the Auxiliary Unit 6 place American Flags at the Veteran’s Memorial in Madisonville on Wednesday morning to prepare for the Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday. Whitfield said the flags are to honor and remember the fallen military. “Memorial Day is not to celebrate our veterans, it’s to honor and remember our fallen,” she said. “We have Veteran’s Day to celebrate and honor our veterans.”

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger