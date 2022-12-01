The Dawson Springs Professional Women’s Club (BPW) named Darla Adams as the recipient of its annual “Spirit of Dawson Springs” award in a recent ceremony. Pictured with Adams (third from left) are members of the BPW (left to right) Lori Wooton, Amie Thomas, Cheryl Hamby, Ashlee Mawdsley, and Tracey McGee. Adams is an active member of the Dawson Springs Community Center Board of Directors and the Dawson Springs Rotary Club, and was elected to Dawson Springs City Council earlier this month in the general election. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Lynn)