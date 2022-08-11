For the second time in less than a week a motor vehicle has struck an individual on Main Street in Madisonville, this time resulting in a fatality.
Madisonville Police report that at approximately 8:35 p.m. m on Tuesday, a vehicle driven by Misty D. Baxter, 47 of Earlington, was traveling south on South Main Street when a pedestrian crossing the street in the direction of the County Mark gas station entered her path.
The pedestrian, identified as John Harrell was struck by the vehicle. He was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital where he later succumb to his injuries.
The incident is still under investigation but no charges have been filed.
Police are still seeking information on an unrelated hit and run accident that occurred Saturday night on North Main. According to MPD, a bicyclist was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 1800 Block at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The victim, Michael Wells, 74 of Madisonville, was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
The only evidence left on the scene was a “mango-orange” passenger side mirror of an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information about a vehicle missing a mirror that matches that description is urged to contact the police department.
In light of these recent accidents, Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan urges anyone who plans to be out walking or biking after dark to use caution.
“Wear reflective clothing, always keep an eye on traffic, and if possible use a headlamp or flashlight,” Bryan stated. “Don’t assume drivers will see you, most people don’t expect to see bicycles or pedestrians on the road.”
