The Hopkins County Young Professionals, HCYP, will be hosting the 2022 Hopkins County General Election Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Mahr Park Arboretum in Event Barn A.
The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the event will begin with opening remarks at 5:30 p.m.
HCYP President Laura Faulk said they are proud to offer this opportunity to the community again.
“We had a very successful turnout for our primary event in May and expect an even larger crowd this time,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure our citizens are as educated as possible when heading to the polls in November and our local candidates have the opportunity to explain their plans, if elected, to their constituents.”
All contested candidates for the Madisonville City Council Wards, Madisonville Mayor, Hopkins County Jailer, Hopkins County Magistrate Districts, Kentucky State Senator, and Kentucky State Representative races have all been invited to attend.
The event will be in a forum style with a set number of predetermined questions that will not be given out ahead of time.
Candidates running for Hopkins County PVA, Hopkins County School Board Divisions, and Hopkins County District Judge have also been invited to introduce themselves and their platform to the crowd during scheduled times in the event.
Faulk said they are looking forward to the General Election Forum. The club received numerous compliments following the Primary Forum in May.
“We are happy to provide this opportunity for our fellow Hopkins County residents and appreciate the support,” she said.
This is a free event for the public, and food trucks will be on-site.
The event will be recorded and posted to the HCYP Facebook page within a few days following the event.
If anyone has a question for any of the races, email them ahead of time to HCYPCandidateForum@gmail.com. Please include the question and the race the question is intended for in the email.
