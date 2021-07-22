Just before adjournment at its meeting on Monday night, the Dawson Springs Board of Education voted unanimously to renew Superintendent Leonard Whalen’s contract.
The renewal is for four years and extends through June 30, 2026.
The meeting began with reports from the district’s principals. After announcing that the district’s annual Back-to-School Bash will be held on Aug. 5 and that the first day for students for the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 11.
DSHS Principal Todd Marshall said his SBDM Council had spent the summer drafting and adopting two policies; one regarding grading and the other concerning an annual trip for the senior class.
The grading policy features a grading scale that teachers in grades 7-12 will use to assign grades, details how missing assignments and assessments will be documented, and explains how grading practices will be monitored and communicated.
According to Culture Policy 4.6... “the Senior Trip will continuously be to Orlando, Florida and include a day at the beach, a day at a waterpark, a day at Universal Studios, and a day at the Disney parks.”
Also according to the policy, over half of the senior class is required to be registered for the Florida trip with payments towards the trip kept up-to-date. Less than half of the class being registered for the trip will result in a day trip scheduled during the last week of school to replace the Florida excursion.
The policy also informs seniors of the eligibility requirements necessary to go on the class trip and describes an appeal committee and process.
Still devoid of a SBDM council, Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward has constructed a Principal’s Advisory Council including teacher and parent representatives “just like the makeup of a traditional Site-Based Council,” she said.
Ward informed the Board that her advisory council had been conducting interviews this week for the vacant kindergarten teaching position and instructional assistant opening with hopes to announce those hirings by the end of the week.
Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman and Director of Special Programs Kristin Merrill gave a debriefing on the preschool screenings that are currently underway. To date, the district has received 52 requests for screenings, with 36 of those screenings completed. Out of those 36 finished screenings, 31 are prospective preschoolers who are 4 years of age.
“Keep in mind that our preschool classes cap-out at 20 each,” said Merrill.
The district will have two preschool classes during the 2021-22 session in which preschoolers will attend full school days five days a week.
In his report, Whalen spoke about challenges with the Delta variant of COVID-19 “right out of the gate.”
He has been in contact with the Hopkins County Health Department seeking guidance, but due to the oft-changing guidelines, he discussed how difficult it is to make concrete decisions with three weeks remaining until school starts.
However, Whalen did explain that, due to President Biden’s executive order, all bus riders must be masked at all times when riding on that mode of public transportation.
Ward helped clarify how face coverings were handled at the end of the last school year.
“They get one when they get on the bus,” she said.
In further action, the Board approved a $800 pay stipend for all eligible full-time, contracted employees working over 100 days. The stipend will be processed in two payments: half in the August pay period and the other half in November.
“Anything that we can do for our entire staff is necessary and fair,” said Board member Carol Niswonger in a prepared statement.
“We’ve looked over our budget, we’ve looked over our carry-over, and we are hopeful that everyone is pleased with the $800 for the extra duty salary,” added Board Chairperson Vicki Allen. “We just felt like that was all we could do at this time and keep our finances stable.”
